Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dylan Sauerwein
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Rose Garden, Allentown, PA, USA
Published
on
March 2, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
womans reflection in pond.
Related tags
rose garden
allentown
pa
usa
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
footwear
shoe
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
pants
Nature Images
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
She
1,486 photos
· Curated by Taboo Emu
she
human
Girls Photos & Images
Girl #1
365 photos
· Curated by Monae Harris
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Full Body
107 photos
· Curated by J J
human
apparel
clothing