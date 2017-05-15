Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jennifer Burk
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
sliced strawberry on brown ceramic plate
Tartin
A map marker
St. Louis, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
bakery
dinner
brown
tomato
lunch
vegetable
sale
pastry
organic
eat
potluck
hungry
zucchini
meals
vegetarian
bake
tart
animal
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20