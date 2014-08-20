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Jeffrey Deng
jeffreydeng
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Food & Drink
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sliced strawberry in mug with flakes
Fruit and Yogurt
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Published on
August 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
white
red
calm
strawberry
breakfast
milk
food photography
strawberries
close up
fresh
bowl
cereal
food presentation
food styling
cereals
muesli
rolled oats
home made
drink
Public domain images
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