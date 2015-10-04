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Food & Drink
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sliced pizza with spoon on ceramic plate
Fig Tart
A map marker
Warszawa, Polska
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-5 II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
grey
cake
bakery
dessert
chef
baking
sugar
blueberry
plate
pie
cook
eat
rustic
tart
treat
homemade
tasty
artisanal
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