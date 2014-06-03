Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Monstruo Estudio
monstruoestudio
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
sliced onions and bell pepper in a bowl
Vegetable Salad
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
color
presentation
red
wood
purple
table
vegetables
marble
healthy
vegetable
food background
plate
bowl
chili
figs
onions
sheet
plant
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20