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Alisa Anton
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sliced of cake on round white plate with silver fork
Eating Pie
A map marker
Amsterdam, Netherlands
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Published on
January 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
desert
white
cake
dessert
plate
pastry
sweet
cheesecake
fork
caramel
cuisine
unfinished
amsterdam
netherlands
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