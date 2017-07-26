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Toa Heftiba
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Food & Drink
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sliced of bread on chaffing board
Picnic lunch
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Cluj-Napoca, Romania
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Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
summer
pattern
tea
camping
bread
brown
picnic
lunch
outdoors
lines
food and drink
blanket
snack
hummus
top view
packed lunch
breakfast
meal
romania
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