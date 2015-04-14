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Helen Martinez
helen
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sliced hamburger
Deli Sandwich
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G1 X Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
cafe
bread
sandwich
lunch
blur
bokeh
salmon
plate
bowl
school lunch
cuisine
half
cream cheese
rye
people
human
burger
cup
HD Wallpapers
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