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Toa Heftiba
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sliced chocolate cake
Coffee and Cake
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
cake
table
dessert
morning coffee
sweet
flatlay
marble background
food
london
coffee cup
drink
united kingdom
pottery
cup
beverage
spoon
cutlery
saucer
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