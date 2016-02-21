Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Timothy Muza
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
sliced caked on plate
Slice of Quiche
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
cake
dinner
brown
food photography
helping
brunch
pastry
dish
food presentation
serve
serving
bistro
bake
quiche
piece
food flatlay
filling
wedge
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20