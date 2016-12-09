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Toa Heftiba
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sliced cake surrounded by pinecone
Merry Christmas
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
food
merry christmas
cake
flatlay
christmas vibe
pinecones
red berry
london
plant
united kingdom
vegetable
fork
walnut
nut
cutlery
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