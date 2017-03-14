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Toa Heftiba
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sliced baked cake
Pistachio Cake
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
plant
cake
dessert
food photography
outdoors
greenery
sweet
pistachio
plating
brakfast
london
leaf
united kingdom
vegetable
pottery
egg
meal
herbs
Public domain images
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