Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay LeConey
@clayleconey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Central Park North, New York, NY, USA
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Looking up through the trees in Central Park at day in the summer.
Related tags
central park north
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
central park
Tree Images & Pictures
Spring Images & Pictures
leaves background
green leaves
branches with leaves
looking up
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
outdoors
grove
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos
· Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers