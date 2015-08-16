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Mike Enerio
mikeenerio
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skyscrapers near body of water
Ferris wheel at a waterfront
A map marker
Singapore
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
singapore
grey
lake
bridge
skyline
seattle
skyscraper
cloudy
ferris wheel
waterfront
cloudy day
puget sound
hazy
marina bay
singapore flyer
cityview
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