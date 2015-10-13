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Jeshua Sharkey
jeshuasharkey
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skycrapers
Sprawling urban panorama
A map marker
Metropolis, Auckland, New Zealand
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Published on
October 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
architecture
clouds
cloud
purple
new zealand
buildings
urban
horizon
town
roof
structure
auckland
city view
residential
day
residential street
daytime
High resolution images
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