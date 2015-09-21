Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Levi Price
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
sky photo during nighttime
Milky Way Dark Blue
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
blue
night sky
night
galaxy
universe
stars
aurora
outdoors
astronomy
spark
dots
long exposure
way
shine
constellations
milkyway
galaxies
milky
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20