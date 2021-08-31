Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Cashbaugh
@dcashbaugh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
garden spider
spider
arachnid
argiope
Backgrounds
Related collections
bee
31 photos
· Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
Foodish
237 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures