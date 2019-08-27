Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andriyko Podilnyk
@yirage
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
camera
electronics
People Images & Pictures
human
photographer
photography
photo
finger
Free images
Related collections
Whitespace
118 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
whitespace
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Workflow
111 photos
· Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
Workspaces
73 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
desk
work