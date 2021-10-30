Go to Dulcey Lima's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lancaster, PA, USA
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Gourds rest on a rough, wooden table.

Related collections

Follow Me
52 photos · Curated by Danielle MacInnes
road
gravel
dirt road
Still Life
75 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking