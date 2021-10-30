Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dulcey Lima
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lancaster, PA, USA
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gourds rest on a rough, wooden table.
Related tags
lancaster
pa
usa
squash
gourds
HD 3D Wallpapers
still life photos
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
Snake Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
produce
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Follow Me
52 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
road
gravel
dirt road
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor