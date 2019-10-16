Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yena Kwon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 16, 2019
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
geranium
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Related collections
Collection #72: Kirby Ferguson
9 photos
· Curated by Kirby Ferguson
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Food
366 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Food Images & Pictures
drink
vegetable