Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dohuk Governorate, Iraq
Published
on
October 6, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An Ezidi shrine near Alqosh.
Related tags
dohuk governorate
iraq
ezidi
ezidis
yezidi
yazidis
sacred architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
home decor
building
architecture
Free pictures
Related collections
Portraits
689 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Pastel
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Black
160 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers