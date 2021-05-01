Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Himalayas mountain Tibet sky and clouds Kailas kora
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
peak
himalayas
buddhism
spirituality
tibet
kailash
pilgrimage
Travel Images
nepal
cloudscape
highland
shambhala
forbidden
Religion Images
shiva
Praying Images
roadblock
Backgrounds
Related collections
World Book Day
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drone Pictures
2,273 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Street Life
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building