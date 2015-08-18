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Thong Vo
titi_wanderer
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Single isolated sign sits in eerie still waters covered in clouds
Eerie Isolation
A map marker
tp. Đà Lạt, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
horror
grey
lake
reflection
fog
island
creepy
sign
outdoors
message
mist
solitude
cloudy
isolation
eerie
vietnam
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