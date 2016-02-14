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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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silver Turkish teapot pouring brown liquid in white and blue striped ceramic cup
Coffee from a steel kettle
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
tea
coffee shop
hand
newspaper
focus
drink
brown
blur
bokeh
cup
cup of coffee
pouring coffee
coffee pot
pouring
pour
newpaper
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