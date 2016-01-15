Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Stephy Miehle
stephy
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silver train near station
Chicago train station
A map marker
3900 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
grey
train
chicago
vacation
transportation
chicago wallpaper
outdoors
transport
train station
railway
public transport
train track
rail
commute
railroad
station
public transit
train car
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20