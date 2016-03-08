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Luis Mézquita
lemepe
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silver tabby cat
Tiger-striped kitten
A map marker
Cholula, Mexico
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Published on
March 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
green
animals
eye
cats
eyes
pet
kitten
indoor
domestic animal
fur
kitty
domestic cat
claw
feline
tabby
whisker
mexico
cholula
4K images
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