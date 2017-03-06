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Myrlene NUMA
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silver scissors on pink paper
Creative Mind
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Published on
March 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
creative
beige
craft
postcard
wool
diy
scissors
create
thread
crafts
set design
enveloppe
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