Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Adeolu Eletu
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silver MacBook on beige table
MacBook and paper notebook
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
laptop
computer
work
mac
plant
iphone
wood
table
desk
glass
studio
glasses
ruler
notepad
workstation
woodgrain
external hard drive
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20