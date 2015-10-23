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seth schwiet
schwiet
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silver laptop computer on black table
Laptop in close-up
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
technology
laptop
computer
black
tech
apple
grey
table
code
macbook
keyboard
notebook
silver
screen
modern
equipment
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