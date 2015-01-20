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silver iPad on top of MacBook Pro
laptop and tablet
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
laptop
computer
tech
mac
light
apple
grey
reflection
electronic
apps
tablet
port
macbook pro
display
glare
geek
ipad air
makro
itunes
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