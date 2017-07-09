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Tetsuya Tomomatsu
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Published on
July 9, 2017 (UTC)
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FUJIFILM, X-T2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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office
business
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work
mac
apple
desk
working
creative
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sunlight
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imac
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paper
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furniture
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Historical images
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