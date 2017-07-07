Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Etienne Boulanger
etienneblg
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette photography unknown persons walking
Passing by
A map marker
Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
paris
night
grey
silhouette
walk
shape
stranger
human
window
france
pedestrian
railing
handrail
banister
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20