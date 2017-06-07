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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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silhouette photography unknown person walking outdoors
In the tunnel
A map marker
Zürich, Sihlcity, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
street
grey
urban
concrete
lady
textures
perspective
tunnel
crossing
human
switzerland
lighting
silhouette
corridor
indoors
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