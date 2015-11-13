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Patrick Hendry
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silhouette photography of trees near the body of water
Patrick Hendry
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
trees
lake
yellow
fog
silhouette
sepia
treeline
passage
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