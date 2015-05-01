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Brandon Morgan
littleppl85
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silhouette photography of trees
Moon at dawn over trees
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
dark
moon
blue
sunrise
night
trees
stars
purple
star
silhouette
outdoors
dark sky
astrophotography
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