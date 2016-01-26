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Lenart Lipovšek
lenart_l
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silhouette photography of man standing on seashore
Silhouette on the beach
A map marker
Waipio Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-RX100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
sea
blue
human
cloud
calm
peace
alone
lonely
horizon
coast
serene
serenity
seascape
seashore
shore
united states
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