Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Taylor Grote
taylor_grote
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette photography of man and woman carrying beer bottles
Cheers
A map marker
Okoboji, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
sunset
couple
lake
lifestyle
beer
silhouette
tropical
friend
bottle
golden hour
cheers
relaxing
midwest
leisure
beers
cantina
people
human
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20