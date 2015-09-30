Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Austin Schmid
schmidy
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette photography of hills
Purple and Pink sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
blue
mountains
sunrise
sun
cloud
camping
yellow
path
sunshine
silhouette
dawn
dusk
hike
trail
fade
sherbet
outdoors
red sky
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20