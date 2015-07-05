Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Wil Stewart
wilstewart3
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette photo of two men throwing bottle during daytime
Man throwing a beer
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
blue
summer
sun
gradient
friends
grey
field
men
relax
silhouette
action
evening
shadows
dusk
drinking
silo
bro
toss
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20