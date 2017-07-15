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Zulfahmi Khani
fahmivamiola
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silhouette photo of tree branch under cloudy sky during golden hour
The Twigs
A map marker
Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Xiaomi, Redmi 3S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
grey
dusk
branch
full color
tone
twigs
plant
indonesia
palm tree
pottery
dawn
outdoors
vase
red sky
potted plant
jar
flora
arecaceae
Non-copyrighted images
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