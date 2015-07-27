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Mike Petrucci
mikepetrucci
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silhouette photo of plane on the sky
Airplane and moon on sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
moon
airplane
grey
plane
aviation
flight
aircraft
dusk
flying
airline
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