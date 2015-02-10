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Micah Hallahan
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silhouette photo of lake beside mountain
Ripples on a mountain lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
snow
grey
scenery
lake
rock
reflection
monochrome
outdoors
pond
glacier
ripple
hike
wild
peak
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