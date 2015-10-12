Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sugar Bee
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette photo of island during golden hour
Orange and blue sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-450
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
blue
sunrise
sun
clouds
pink
trees
red
lake
yellow
horizon
seascape
colours
twilight
ocean view
waterscape
outdoors
dawn
dusk
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20