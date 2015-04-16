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Michael Baird
mikebaird
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silhouette photo of bird stands on shore at golden hour
Bird in sea at sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ50
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sunset
sea
black
bird
sunrise
clouds
pink
cloud
orange
red
lake
sunset wallpaper
rock
silhouette
seaside
cloudy
sunset background
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