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Sara Aho
sara_aho
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silhouette photo of a person walking down on stair
Woman Staircase Silhouette
A map marker
Chicago, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
city
building
white
urban
shadow
silhouette
stairs
structure
contrast
staircase
black & white
stair
pedestrian
stairwell
stairway
going down
chicago
united states
Royalty-free images
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