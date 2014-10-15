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Christopher Sardegna
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silhouette of two person standing in front of each other
Kiss above the city
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 15, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
city
black
couple
love
night
romantic
romance
silhouette
bokeh
lights
kiss
view
date
young
affection
love backgrounds
vista
overlook
love wallpapers
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