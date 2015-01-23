Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Urban Vintage
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Health & Wellness
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette of two person on hill
Hikers on the trail
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
together
skyline
hill
backpack
view
sunny
goodbye
distance
fucking
terrain
shit
daytime
man and women
view point
mile
crap
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20