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Elliot Yeo
elliotyeo
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silhouette of trees with body of water during daytime
Gander Bay lake sunset.
A map marker
Gander Bay, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A57
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
clouds
trees
cloud
river
lake
reflection
silhouette
horizon
pond
dusk
golden
twilight
outside
bay
sunrise
canada
outdoors
dawn
red sky
Backgrounds
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