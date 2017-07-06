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sejiawan
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silhouette of trees during night time
milkyway
A map marker
Ranu Regulo, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1200D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
night
galaxy
stars
grey
star
silhouette
wild
milkyway
space
universe
indonesia
milky way
starry sky
nebula
outer space
outdoors
astronomy
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