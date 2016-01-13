Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Frances Gunn
francesgunn
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette of trees cover with fog photography
Fog devouring a forest
A map marker
Highlands, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
mountains
land
light
trees
grey
morning
smoke
good morning
environment
fog
hill
valley
cold
mystery
mist
forests
clam
united states
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20